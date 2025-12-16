MLK Parade Unites Houston with ‘Two Legacies, One Dream’ | January 19

Source: MLK Parade 2026 / General

The City of Houston will host the MLK Unity Parade on Monday, January 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. in downtown Houston, marking a historic first-time collaboration between the Black Heritage Society and the MLK Grande Parade to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Presented by Mayor John Whitmire, the parade embraces the theme “Two Legacies, One Dream,” celebrating Dr. King’s vision of unity, harmony, and shared purpose while highlighting Houston’s vibrant culture, powerful tributes, and collective spirit. This year’s event will feature grand marshals Madd Hatta, Mayor John Whitmire, and Charles Stamps, and invites the community to march forward together—united, inspired, and stronger than ever. Registration details are available via QR code or at houstontx.gov/mlk.



