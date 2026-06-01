Morris Day, Zapp Lead Flashback Funk Fest Lineup

Flashback Funk Fest is bringing a legendary lineup of R&B and funk icons to the Houston area this summer. Set for Saturday, July 11, at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, the concert will feature Morris Day & The Time, Zapp, Con Funk Shun, and The SOS Band for a night packed with classic hits and unforgettable performances. Fans can expect to hear timeless favorites that helped define the sound of the 1970s, 1980s, and beyond, making this one of the biggest old school R&B and funk events of the year. From Morris Day & The Time’s signature Minneapolis sound to Zapp’s funk driven anthems, Con Funk Shun’s smooth grooves, and The SOS Band’s chart topping classics, Flashback Funk Fest promises an evening of nostalgia, dancing, and live music from some of the genre’s most celebrated acts. Tickets are available now through Live Nation and the Smart Financial Centre box office.