One Delta Plaza Educational Center Hosts Free Back-to-School Event

Source: General / General

As students prepare to head back to the classroom, Houston families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of free school supplies, community resources and family-friendly activities at the Annual Back to School Event hosted by One Delta Plaza Educational Center in partnership with the Houston Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

The event takes place Saturday, August 9, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at One Delta Plaza Educational Center, 3333 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77021. Admission is free while supplies and services are available.

Families can take advantage of free backpacks, school supplies, simple braiding and barbering services to help students start the new school year looking and feeling their best. The event will also feature a live DJ, line dancing, door prizes, a photobooth and appearances from local community organizations, including DePelchin, The Career Coach and Evolve Outreach of Texas.

Organizers say the annual event is designed to connect families with valuable resources while creating a fun, welcoming atmosphere for children and parents before the first day of school. Community members are encouraged to stop by, enjoy the festivities and help students kick off the school year with confidence.

For additional information, email community-programs@odpec.org.