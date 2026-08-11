Out of the Darkness Community Walk Comes to The Woodlands Sept. 26

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk comes to The Woodlands Saturday, Sept. 26, at Town Green Park.

The walk brings friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers together to support one another, honor the memory of those lost to suicide and help create a culture that is smarter about mental health.

The Out of the Darkness movement began in 2004, and Community Walks are now held in hundreds of communities across the country. These events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause while helping raise awareness and support for suicide prevention.

Participants can take part at their own pace while walking side-by-side with others who understand the importance of hope, healing and remembrance.

Check-In: 9 a.m.

Event Start Time: 10 a.m.

How: Register through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Out of the Darkness Community Walks | Town Green Park | Sept. 26, 2026 was originally published on 93qcountry.com