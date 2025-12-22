R&B Legends Unite for The New Edition Way Tour on April 4

R&B royalty is headed to the stage on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as New Edition brings The New Edition Way Tour 2026 to fans for a night filled with timeless hits and legendary performances. Joining them are fellow icons Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton, creating a powerhouse lineup that spans generations of classic R&B. From New Edition’s groundbreaking catalog to Boyz II Men’s smooth harmonies and Toni Braxton’s unmistakable vocals, the tour promises an unforgettable evening celebrating love, soul, and musical excellence.



