Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

R&B Lovers Tour | June 6th at Toyota Center

Add to Calendar

Enter to Win Tickets to 'The R&B Lovers Tour'

Toyota Center is excited to welcome The R&B Lovers Tour on June 6, featuring Keith SweatJoeDru HillGinuwine, and Kut Klose. With powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, The R&B Lovers Tour promises to be the ultimate celebration of the genre, uniting four legendary acts on one stage. Don’t miss an unforgettable evening this summer!

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close