R&B Lovers Tour | June 6th at Toyota Center

- Date/time: Jun 6, 6:06pm to Jun 27, 6:06pm
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Address: 1510 Polk St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: https://www.toyotacenter.com/events/detail/keith-sweat-the-rb-lovers-tour
Toyota Center is excited to welcome The R&B Lovers Tour on June 6, featuring Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Kut Klose. With powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, The R&B Lovers Tour promises to be the ultimate celebration of the genre, uniting four legendary acts on one stage. Don’t miss an unforgettable evening this summer!
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