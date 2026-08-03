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Register Now for Roxell Richards Free Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway

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Flyer advertising a "Back to School Giveaway" event on August 8, 2026 from 12PM-3PM at 6420 Richmond Avenue, Suite #135 in Houston, TX. The event will give away over 200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Families are invited to register for a free Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway, where more than 200 backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to help students prepare for the new school year. Those who register online by August 5, 2026 will receive priority. The giveaway takes place Saturday, August 8, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at 6420 Richmond Avenue, Suite #135, Houston, TX 77057. Supplies are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

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