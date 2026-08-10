St. Jude Walk Comes to Sugar Land During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The St. Jude Walk returns to the Houston area Saturday, Sept. 12, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Every step helps save lives. The St. Jude Walk brings supporters together during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to provide hope and healing for families during their toughest times, while helping St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continue its mission to cure childhood cancer.

Whether you walk, run or cheer on others from the sidelines, the St. Jude Walk is open to supporters of all ages and fitness levels. Regardless of your pace or path, every step helps make a difference for children and families.

REGISTER HERE

St. Jude Walk | Constellation Field | Sept. 12, 2026 was originally published on 93qcountry.com