The Official Majic 102.1 Big Game Watch Party at Bar 5015

🏈 New England vs Seattle

📅 Sunday, February 8th

📍 Bar 5015 | 5015 Almeda

Join Majic 102.1 for the official Big Game Watch Party, hosted by AV, as New England takes on Seattle LIVE on the big screens at Bar 5015.

Come early for the Majic pregame starting at 3 PM, with kickoff at 5:30 PM, and enjoy high energy, great vibes, and game-day food and drink specials built for sharing.

Game Day Specials

• Touchdown Wing Platter – 50 wings & fries $95

• MVP Wing Platter – 75 wings & fries $135

• Slider Platters starting at $85

• Mimosa Towers starting at $120

Bring your crew and catch the biggest game of the year at the official Majic watch party.

📞 RSVP Now: 713-515-8688

📍 Bar 5015 – 5015 Almeda

Powered by Majic 102.1