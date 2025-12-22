The Queens: Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle & Stephanie Mills

Music history will be made on February 20 as four legendary voices come together for The Queens: When Legends Gather, History Happens, a powerful celebration of soul, funk, and R&B excellence. The one-night event unites Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills on the same stage, bringing decades of iconic hits, unmatched vocals, and timeless performances into one unforgettable night. With each artist representing a cornerstone of Black music history, the evening promises a rare, all-star moment that honors legacy while delivering pure, feel-good greatness.