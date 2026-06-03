TLC, Salt N Pepa & En Vogue Bring Iconic Tour to Houston Oct. 4

Three of the most influential female groups in music history are joining forces for one unforgettable night in the Houston area. TLC, Salt N Pepa, and En Vogue will bring their highly anticipated It’s Iconic Tour to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on October 4, giving fans a chance to experience decades of chart topping hits, legendary performances, and timeless R&B and hip hop classics all on one stage.

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From TLC favorites like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Creep” to Salt N Pepa anthems such as “Push It” and “Shoop,” along with En Vogue classics including “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Don’t Let Go,” the concert promises a celebration of some of the most influential music of the 1980s and 1990s. Whether you grew up with these songs or discovered them through a new generation of listeners, this star studded lineup is set to deliver a night packed with nostalgia, energy, and unforgettable memories.