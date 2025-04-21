10 Artists Prince Actually Respected (And Even Admired)
On the anniversary of Prince’s passing, we’re looking back at the rare list of artists the Purple One genuinely showed love to. Prince was a once-in-a-generation creative force who operated on his own frequency. He guarded his art. His privacy. And, his praise…so when he did give it up, it meant something.
He wasn’t afraid to call folks out, go toe-to-toe with the industry, or protect his legacy at all costs. But every now and then, someone would break through that filter.
From protégés and collaborators to fellow game-changers, these are the artists who earned Prince’s respect, and in some cases, his mentorship.
1. Janelle Monae
Prince loved her artistic vision and even collaborated with her. He contributed to her 2013 album The Electric Lady and called her “one of the most important artists of our time.”
2. D'Angelo
Prince reportedly saw D’Angelo as a spiritual successor in the neo-soul space. D’Angelo has spoken openly about the influence Prince had on his sound and stage presence.
3. Lenny Kravitz
These two had mutual respect. Prince admired Kravitz’s ability to blend funk, rock, and soul — and Kravitz often cited Prince as a huge influence.
4. Beyoncé
While Prince was famously private, he once joined Beyoncé on stage at the 2004 Grammy Awards for an iconic opening medley still talked about today. A rare moment of public admiration from him.
5. Alicia Keys
Prince let her induct him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 — a major honor. He respected her musicianship and songwriting.
6. Erykah Badu
He once surprised Badu by attending one of her parties unannounced, just to jam. The two reportedly had a deep creative connection and mutual respect.
7. Sheila E.
Not just a collaborator, Sheila E. was one of Prince’s closest musical confidantes. He produced her biggest hits and respected her as a bandleader and percussionist.
8. Esperanza Spalding
Prince admired her musicianship and jazz sensibilities. He once said she was “light-years ahead” musically and even brought her on tour.
9. Judith Hill
He took her under his wing later in his career, producing her debut album Back in Time. Prince was hands-on with her development as an artist.
10. Larry Graham
As the bass legend of Sly and the Family Stone, Graham was a major influence on Prince — and eventually became a close friend and spiritual mentor.
