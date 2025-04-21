10 Artists Prince Actually Respected (And Even Admired)

On the anniversary of Prince’s passing, we’re looking back at the rare list of artists the Purple One genuinely showed love to. Prince was a once-in-a-generation creative force who operated on his own frequency. He guarded his art. His privacy. And, his praise…so when he did give it up, it meant something.

He wasn’t afraid to call folks out, go toe-to-toe with the industry, or protect his legacy at all costs. But every now and then, someone would break through that filter.

From protégés and collaborators to fellow game-changers, these are the artists who earned Prince’s respect, and in some cases, his mentorship.