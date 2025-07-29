10 Songs We Wanna Hear from October London at Majic Under the Stars 2025

Jared Samuel Erskine known to music fans as October London, was born in South Bend, Indiana, into a musical family, with a singer for a mother and a guitarist for a father.

His entry into professional music began under the name Sam London, with a cover of Juicy’s “Sugar Free” in 2013 and his debut EP, The Introduction, showcasing a diverse range of styles. The “October” part of his name comes from his birthday being in October. As for “London,” he explained in an interview that he saw a beautiful night picture of London on his computer and the name resonated with him.

