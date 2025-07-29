Listen Live
10 Songs We Wanna Hear from October London at Majic Under the Stars 2025

Published on July 29, 2025

October London

Source: Majic 102.1 / General

Jared Samuel Erskine known to music fans as October London, was born in South Bend, Indiana, into a musical family, with a singer for a mother and a guitarist for a father.
October London at Roots Picnic 2024

Source: @jeffondigital / @jeffondigital

His entry into professional music began under the name Sam London, with a cover of Juicy’s “Sugar Free” in 2013 and his debut EP, The Introduction, showcasing a diverse range of styles. The “October” part of his name comes from his birthday being in October. As for “London,” he explained in an interview that he saw a beautiful night picture of London on his computer and the name resonated with him.

However, October London’s major breakthrough came when he was connected to Snoop Dogg through producer Jazze Pha. After hearing London’s song “Colorblind,” Snoop Dogg expressed his desire to work with him and ultimately signed him to the newly formed Cadillacc Music, operated by Jazze Pha and Snoop, in 2016.

Join us October 25th at Majic Under The Stars with live performances by Keith Sweat, Xscape, Cupid “The Line Dance King, and of course, October London. Til then, here’s 10 songs we’d love to hear at this year’s show!

1. Back To Your Place

2. Mulholland Drive

3. Time

4. All I Want Is You

5. Bedroom Bully

6. Kill Shot

7. She Keeps Calling

8. A Beautiful Woman

9. Lover’s Interlude

10. Touch On Me

