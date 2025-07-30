10 Songs We Wanna Hear from Xscape at Majic Under the Stars 2025

Xscape formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1991 when Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott met while attending Tri-Cities High School. Initially, the group included a fifth member, Tamera Coggins, but she departed in 1992, leaving Xscape as a quartet.
Their big break came in 1991 when they were invited to sing at producer Jermaine Dupri‘s birthday party. Dupri was impressed by their talent and signed them to his record label, So So Def Recordings.
Since then, the group has gone one to become one of R&B’s most beloved acts: They received the Lady of Soul Award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, becoming the second group to achieve this honor. The award was presented by their discoverer and producer, Jermaine Dupri.
Join us October 25th at Majic Under The Stars with live performances by Keith Sweat, October London, Cupid “The Line Dance King, and of course, Xscape. Til then, here’s 10 songs we’d love to hear at this year’s show!