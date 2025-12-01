The 2025 British Fashion Awards are trending – and for good reason. Some of our favorite Black celebrity stars are across the pond looking TF good.

The carpet was a full fashion playground: avant-garde shapes, sculptural silhouettes, airy sheer fabrics, moody blacks, gritty neutrals, and bold volume. The girls mixed mesh, rope, satin, tulle, ruching, and deconstructed knits with ease. The men kept things sharp with embroidery, denim tailoring, and classic double-breasted suits.

Everyone brought their A game.

Two women stole the group chat tonight: Leomie Anderson, who popped out in a sculptural black look, and Tems, who floated in wearing an all-black, draped masterpiece that hugged her body and showed every curve.

Let’s get into the fashion.

Leomie Anderson’s Deconstructed Suit Is A Moment

Leomie ate this look. She wore a sheer nude-and-black bodice with deconstructed corset lines. Her black satin skirt flared into ruffles and a flowing train. The satin opera gloves added even more drama. Her glam featured a sleek high bun, a clean swoop, bronze skin, and a soft rose lip.

As she posed on the BFA carpet, Leomi looked like she was stepping in – and out – of the gown at the same time. Pure fashion, Sis! No notes.

Tems Is Draped In Black At The 2025 British Fashion Awards

Tems arrived in an all-black sheer knit gown with layered panels that shaped her silhouette. The gown included a long train and a feather-trimmed stole.

Her beauty look featured deep berry lips, soft matte skin, and sculptural curls. Statement earrings and long black nails made the look even moodier. Tems gave rich, confident superstar energy.

Red Carpet Gallery: Celebrity Looks We Love From The 2025 British Fashion Awards

Leomie and Tems aren’t the only reason the British Fashion Awards are trending. Looks from Colman Domingo, FKA Twigs, Iman, and more kept the excitement going. Scroll on to see our gallery of top looks.

