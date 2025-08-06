A 3rd Sex Toy Flung Onto WNBA Court, Players & Fans Fed Up With Lame Trolls

You know it’s scary times when NBACentel‘s wild jokes start to become true.

Yet another dildo (yes, this is the third time) has been thrown on the court during a WNBA game.

This time, it happened Tuesday night during a game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever. With a few minutes left in the second quarter, Kelsey Plum just sank a free throw and was prepared to get back on defense when a whistle was blown that sent Sophie Cunningham jumping up in the air.

Without zooming in this time, another green sex toy was spotted in the paint, and Plum immediately kicked it off to the sideline so as not to give the troll any more airtime. Then, a towel was thrown over it and removed from the hardwood.

After the game, in which the Sparks won 100-91, Sparks coach Lynne Roberts couldn’t focus on the win because she was upset about the growing trend.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s dumb. It’s stupid,” Roberts said of the pattern. “It’s also dangerous, and you know, player safety is No. 1, respecting the game, all those things. I think it’s really stupid.”

Plum, however, gave it the same energy —or lack thereof—that she did on the court when she punted it.

“I thought too we did a great job, Indiana included, just playing on,” she said. “Don’t give it any attention. The refs, I really appreciate them too.”

Cunningham, who was almost hit by the object, took to social media to quote her old tweet that read “stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us” to admit that “this did NOT age well.”

It’s still unclear whether the latest fan has been identified and faces the league’s punishment, which includes being kicked out and a one-year ban from the arena.

The enforcement came after two similar incidents last week. It began with a green sex toy being thrown onto the court in Atlanta on Tuesday in the final minute of the Golden State Valkyries’ win over the Dream, and again in the Valkyries’ victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

(Side note: At least it now proves that the stunt isn’t weirdly related to a Valkyries fan or hater, since the Golden State team won after both previous incidents happened.)

See social media’s reaction to the third incident below.

A 3rd Sex Toy Flung Onto WNBA Court, Players & Fans Fed Up With Lame Trolls was originally published on cassiuslife.com

