Courtside Karen: Old-Faced Youngster Booted From Lakers-Hawks Game For Heckling LeBron James

Juliana Castro and three others were promptly shown the door as a Monday night (Feb. 1) game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks went down. Castro, her husband, and two others were told to leave the arena after the woman began jawing off at LeBron James and she’s since gone to the Internet to tell her side of the story.

The Hawks hosted the Lakers in Atlanta, with the home team eventually losing the contest. In the fourth quarter, the game was stopped due to James being reportedly heckled by Castro’s husband. James was said to have exchanged words with him but Mrs. Castro put on her bet Karen impersonation and got into it with the basketball star.

In a series of Instagram Stories videos, Castro, who claims she’s 25, said that she was booted out for “talking sh*t” to James and was apparently defending her husband from James. Oddly enough, James said that the event didn’t take him out of his mindset nor did he think the group should have been ejected from the arena.

“I’m happy fans are back in the building,” James said in the postgame presser. “I miss that interaction, I need that interaction. We as players need that interaction.”

LeBron James on what happened courtside with the fan pic.twitter.com/S1kQdsCsbq — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 2, 2021

The moment wasn’t as violent as James’ return home to Cleveland last week during a game against the Cavaliers after a pair of fans held up shirts with offensive language and then reportedly struck a female security guard for taking one of the shirts.

With fans back in the building in some select arenas, people who have been cooped up for months are clearly airing out their frustrations but of course, the Karens tend to take it a hair too far at times.

Videos of Juliana Castro’s Instagram rants can be seen below courtesy of Viral Sports, who apparently ripped the videos from the Internet. Keep scrolling for reactions from NBA and Black Twitter, who got the trend “Courtside Karen” moving on the social media network this morning (Feb. 2).

—

Photo: Getty

Courtside Karen: Old-Faced Youngster Booted From Lakers-Hawks Game For Heckling LeBron James was originally published on hiphopwired.com