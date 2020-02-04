Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of Motherhood Is Everything

Erykah Badu shared a video to her Instagram and it’s getting more than its fair share of love due to the celebration of motherhood.

The video sees one generation of Badu introduce the next with the cute caption, “‘Mom.’ – ancestry in progress’ The post also highlights the birth years of every woman, from Badu’s daughter Puma (1992) to Badu herself (1970), Badu’s mother (1948) and her grandmother (1915).

It’s not the first viral video of Badu showcasing her family. Two years ago, a video of Puma serenading her mother with vocals during her annual birthday bash in Dallas got our attention and two years before that, Badu, her son Seven and daughter Mars were singing “High Hopes” by Frank Sinatra.

The Badu love is more than deep and plenty of fans had their say on how cute the video was. See their responses below!