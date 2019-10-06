Le’Velle Brings Classic Soul To Majic Under The Stars 2019 [PHOTOS]

1. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019
2. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019
3. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019
4. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019
5. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019
6. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019
7. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019
8. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019Source:Radio One Digital
Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019