Le’Velle Brings Classic Soul To Majic Under The Stars 2019 [PHOTOS]

1. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019

2. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019

3. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019

4. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019

5. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019

6. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019

7. Le’Velle – Majic Under The Stars 2019 Source:Radio One Digital Le’Velle performs at Majic Under The Stars 2019. le’velle,majic under the stars 2019