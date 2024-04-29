Listen Live
Praise in the Park 2024: Our Favorite Moments [PHOTOS]

Published on April 29, 2024

Anthony Hall

David Settle/Radio ONE

On Saturday (April 27), Downtown Houston’s Avenida Plaza played host to Praise in the Park 2024, a six-hour event jam-packed with fun, fellowship and spirit-lifting music for the entire family.

The event, organized by Praise Houston, Magic 102.1 and 97.9 Magic Box, showcased a spectacular lineup of artists from the Gospel World and featured unique sounds of DJ Wiz for an unforgettable evening full of faith and fun.

The outdoor event kicked off at noon with live performances by Monica Lisa Stevenson, Jevon Dewand & The Trapstarz, Crystal Aikin, The Walls Group, Jokia, Otis Kemp, Cupid, Keyla Richardson, Demetrius West, Gene Moore, Kirisma Evans, Earnest Pugh, Nikki Berry, Brian Dunlap, Brian Keith Denmon Anthony Hall, Marcus Jordan, and Gary Mayes.

If you were on hand for the event, we’d like to extend a very BIG thank you! Each and every person that joined us over the weekend made it a historic day for the city. And a very special thanks to our Houston Area Chevy Dealers.. for once again making it all possible.

If you’re anything like us, you are already looking forward to next year – but in the meantime, check out the photos and video in the gallery below.

1. Gary Mayes, Crystal Aikin and Gene Moore

Gary Mayes, Crystal Aikin and Gene Moore Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

2. DJ Wiz

DJ Wiz Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

3. Radio ONE Family

Radio ONE Family Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

4. Gary Mayes

Gary Mayes Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

5. DJ J-Que and G-Man

DJ J-Que and G-Man Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

6. DJ J-Que and G-Man

DJ J-Que and G-Man Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

7. Radio ONE’s Tex and Yams

Radio ONE's Tex and Yams Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

8. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

9. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

10. PITP Host AV and Madd Hatta

PITP Host AV and Madd Hatta Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

11. PITP Host AV and Gene Moore

PITP Host AV and Gene Moore Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

12. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

13. PITP Host AV and Brian Dunlap

PITP Host AV and Brian Dunlap Source:Radio One Houston

Praise in the Park 2024 our favorite moments houston,events

14. Radio ONE Houston

Radio ONE Houston Source:Getty

15. Jazze Pha

Jazze Pha Source:Getty

16. Jokia and Monica Lisa Stevenson

Jokia and Monica Lisa Stevenson Source:Getty

17. Darrel Walls

Darrel Walls Source:Getty

18. Monica Lisa Stevenson

Monica Lisa Stevenson Source:Getty

19. Jazze Pha

Jazze Pha Source:Getty

20. Praise in The Park

Praise in The Park Source:Getty

21. Otis Kemp

Otis Kemp Source:Getty

22. Rhea Walls

Rhea Walls Source:Getty

23. Cupid

Cupid Source:Getty

24. Jevon Dewand

Jevon Dewand Source:Getty

25. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Getty

26. Gasner The Artist

Gasner The Artist Source:Getty

27. Jokia

Jokia Source:Getty

28. Gasner The Artist

Gasner The Artist Source:Getty

29. Jokia

Jokia Source:Getty

30. The Walls Group

The Walls Group Source:Getty

31. Rhea Walls

Rhea Walls Source:Getty

32. Crowd Shot

Crowd Shot Source:Getty

33. Monica Lisa Stevenson

Monica Lisa Stevenson Source:Getty

34. Cupid

Cupid Source:Getty

35. Ahjah Walls

Ahjah Walls Source:Getty

36. Monica Lisa Stevenson

Monica Lisa Stevenson Source:Getty

37. Jevon Dewand

Jevon Dewand Source:Getty

38. Darrel Walls

Darrel Walls Source:Getty

39. Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park Source:Getty

40. Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan Source:Getty

41. Crowd shot

Crowd shot Source:Getty

42. The Walls Group

The Walls Group Source:Getty

43. Jevon Dewand & The Trapstarz

Jevon Dewand & The Trapstarz Source:Getty

44. Praise in the Park 2024

Praise in the Park 2024 Source:Praise in the Park 2024
