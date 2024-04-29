Praise in the Park 2024: Our Favorite Moments [PHOTOS]

On Saturday (April 27), Downtown Houston’s Avenida Plaza played host to Praise in the Park 2024, a six-hour event jam-packed with fun, fellowship and spirit-lifting music for the entire family.

The event, organized by Praise Houston, Magic 102.1 and 97.9 Magic Box, showcased a spectacular lineup of artists from the Gospel World and featured unique sounds of DJ Wiz for an unforgettable evening full of faith and fun.

The outdoor event kicked off at noon with live performances by Monica Lisa Stevenson, Jevon Dewand & The Trapstarz, Crystal Aikin, The Walls Group, Jokia, Otis Kemp, Cupid, Keyla Richardson, Demetrius West, Gene Moore, Kirisma Evans, Earnest Pugh, Nikki Berry, Brian Dunlap, Brian Keith Denmon Anthony Hall, Marcus Jordan, and Gary Mayes.

If you were on hand for the event, we’d like to extend a very BIG thank you! Each and every person that joined us over the weekend made it a historic day for the city. And a very special thanks to our Houston Area Chevy Dealers.. for once again making it all possible.

If you’re anything like us, you are already looking forward to next year – but in the meantime, check out the photos and video in the gallery below.

