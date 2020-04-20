Now we know why LL Cool J was saying “mama said knock you out, I’m gonna knock you out”.

Samaria Leah, LL’s 24-year-old daughter is beautiful! It’s safe to safe LL will have a handful of young men he will have to scare off and make sure they remember he’s the dude from “I’m Bad” and NCIS. LL’s little princess Samaria appears to be in a relationship with actor Shameik Moore (“The Get Down,” “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”).

Check out some pictures of Samaria below!

RELATED: Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman May Not Return To Black Panther Sequel

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

All Grown Up: Meet LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com