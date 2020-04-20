CLOSE
LL Cool J , samria leah
All Grown Up: Meet LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]

Posted April 20, 2020

56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Now we know why LL Cool J was saying “mama said knock you out, I’m gonna knock you out”.

Samaria Leah, LL’s 24-year-old daughter is beautiful! It’s safe to safe LL will have a handful of young men he will have to scare off and make sure they remember he’s the dude from “I’m Bad” and NCIS. LL’s little princess Samaria appears to be in a relationship with actor Shameik Moore (“The Get Down,” “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”)

View this post on Instagram

My brown sugar♥️

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

 

Check out some pictures of Samaria below!

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Acrylics off, lashes falling out🙂

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

My skin is happy☺️

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Extraterrestrial🤍

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

stay moisturized & prayed up✨

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Out of office🌊

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

it’s that season.

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

A few things i like...

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Moody🙃 ( and this iPhone 11 is the bomb)

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Off limits🚫

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

I love it when you call me señorita 💃🏾

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Bougie in Cannes🇫🇷

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

key lime pie.

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

So much to smile about, Happy Sunday💛

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Maliboo🏖

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

Golden Hour✨

A post shared by Samaria Leah (@samarialeah) on

