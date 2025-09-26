Listen Live
Serena Williams Triggered By Hotel’s Cotton Display: “It Doesn’t Feel Great”

Published on September 26, 2025

Gucci - Front Row - Spring/Summer 2026 Milan Fashion Week

Source: WWD / Getty

Serena Williams was recently in New York to help Kim Kardashian launch her new venture, NikeSKIMS, and while the star-studded event went off without a hitch, she did have a problem at her hotel.

The retired tennis star took to her Instagram to call out her hotel’s interior design, which she wasn’t feeling because it could be seen as racially insensitive.

“Alright, everyone, how do we feel about cotton as decoration?” Williams says in the video, which shows cotton in a vase with dimly lit accent lighting above it. “Personally, for me, it doesn’t feel great.”

In the follow-up video, she hands the phone off to someone else to record her ripping off a piece of the display and reviewing it.

“So actually it feels like nail polish remover cotton… natural,” she says before shuddering and walking away.

The video also shows off Williams’ new slimmer physique, which she told The Today Show in August was aided by using GLP-1 drugs because working out —and walking as many as 20,000 steps a day— wasn’t enough.

“I was on and off (the medication) and now completely on,” she says. “It was a really good decision I had to make for my life, you know, I tried everything.”

She says the decision came after she had kids, which made it harder for her to see results in the gym.

“Then, after my second kid, it just even got harder. So then I was like, OK, I have to try something different,” she added.“That’s kind of what led to this whole journey. … Do I want to choose health? What do I want to do?”

Williams didn’t name the hotel she was staying at, so no establishments have been “canceled” by social media users as of yet.

Instead, social media largely brushed off her complaints. See the reactions below.

Serena Williams Triggered By Hotel’s Cotton Display: “It Doesn’t Feel Great”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

