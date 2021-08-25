Does It Track: Twitter Thinks Sha’Carri Richardson Threw Shade Towards Allyson Felix

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Allyson Felix is the most decorated U.S. Olympics track athlete ever so her credentials and opinions regarding the sport should hold some weight. However, Sha’Carri Richardson seemingly didn’t appreciate what was thought to be kind words from the veteran track star and Twitter thinks there is a feud afoot between the pair.

Felix was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Stephen A. Smith. It has become inevitable to avoid the trials of Richardson’s career considering how great her 2021 was ahead of the Tokyo Olympics before she was suspended for marijuana use. During Felix’s chat with Smith, the topic of the 21-year-old Richardson came up and Felix was graceful in response.

“She’s obviously been through so much,” Felix said to Smith and was referencing the passing of Richardson’s mother. “I hope that people rally around her. Obviously, she has a great personality and she’s brought a lot of attention to the sport. I think she’ll be in the sport for a very long time. I think more than anything, for all athletes, there’s so much that goes into it…we just, you know, give her the support that she needs.”

On its surface, the 35-year-old Felix didn’t come at Richardson negatively but her words were met with some spice if Twitter is to be believed.

“Encouraging words on tv shows are just as real as well nothing at all,” Richardson posted on her Instagram Story feed and it does have an aim towards Felix’s comments on the talk show.

Fans on Twitter were taken aback by Richardson’s massive chip on her shoulder after coming in last over the weekend at the Prefontaine Classic and was even more flabbergasted by her latest missive. We’re not taking any sides here but we’ve got the reactions listed out from Twitter below.

