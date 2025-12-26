Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Halftime Party Had Fans Busting A Move In Their Living Rooms

Snoop Dogg put on a show this holiday season during the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings halftime show.

In true Snoop fashion, his homie, Martha Stewart, introduced him to the crowd. As soon as Stewart wrapped her intro, the camera cut midfield, and the show kicked off, blending classic Christmas carols with “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang.” Backed by a live orchestra, marching band, and drummers, Uncle Snoop delivered a festive yet unmistakably West Coast performance.

The Long Beach MC also brought out a few special guests, including Huntr/x, country singer Lainey Wilson, and Andrea Bocelli. While some fans pointed out brief audio issues with Snoop’s mic, the show kept rolling as the Doggystyle rapper ran through fan favorites like “The Next Episode” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

The performance marked the second Christmas Day halftime show collaboration between Netflix and the NFL. Last year’s inaugural event set the bar high with Beyoncé performing in her hometown of Houston during the Texans vs. Ravens matchup. With Snoop headlining this year, it’s clear the league is leaning into star power for its holiday halftime performances.

This also wasn’t Snoop’s first time touching a big-time NFL game. Back in 2022, he appeared during Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show alongside 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, a performance that instantly became one for the books.

Fans shared their reaction to Snoop Dogg’s Christmas halftime show across social media.

