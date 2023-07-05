Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know: Hill Harper For Senate? DeSantis Wants to Get Rid of All Trans

Sybil’s Birthday Shoutouts

RZA, 54

Pauly D, 43

Jaquae, 30 (rapper/love & hiphop)

1. Gun Violence Kills Holiday Spirit Source:Getty Gun Violence Kills Holiday Spirit What You Need to Know: Two days after mass shootings in Baltimore, MD, and Wichita, KS, two additional mass shootings took place Monday night with investigations continuing over the Tuesday holiday. Five people were killed, and two others were injured in shootings that were spread across several blocks in the Kinsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA. No motive was released following the report that two people were taken into custody. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed that one person, only identified as a 40-year-old man, was arrested. The suspect, wearing a bullet-proof vest, was armed with an assault-style rifle, multiple magazines, a handgun, and a police scanner.

2. Hill Harper For Senate? Coming Soon To A Michigan Near You Source:Getty Hill Harper For Senate? Coming Soon To A Michigan Near You WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Actor Hill Harper is finalizing plans to challenge Elissa Slotkin, congresswoman of the 7th District of Michigan. According to a person close to Harper’s team, the Letters to a Young Brother author is preparing for his kickoff event, originally slated for April. He has also shot his announcement video and ordered campaign T-shirts. The Win Company, the Democratic firm that produced ads for now-Sen. John Fetterman in 2022, made Harper’s launch video, a second source told POLITICO. Harper, an actor in “The Good Doctor,” has never run for office. He’s considering himself a progressive challenge to the moderate Slotkin, a three-term Democratic House member representing a swing district.

3. My Scale Is Broken: 5 Reasons You’re Gaining Weight Source:Getty My Scale Is Broken: 5 Reasons You’re Gaining Weight What You Need to Know: You’ve been doing everything right (you think) to drop those pounds, yet the scale isn’t budging. Or worse, it’s tipping in the other direction. Before you throw back your head and wail, “Why am I gaining weight?” and toss the scale and your good intentions off a cliff, consider these subtle reasons you could be adding pounds instead of subtracting them. Unhealthy “healthy” foods. Oatmeal is good for you. Loaded with antioxidants and fiber, oatmeal’s benefits run the gamut from preventing cancer and diabetes to reducing your risk of heart disease. Even McDonald’s includes it on their healthy breakfast menu. But if you check the nutrition facts on that bowl of oatmeal you picked up at the corner diner, you might find it’s loaded with sugar and butter. And that fruit juice smoothie might be made of full-fat dairy products. Solution: Bring your meals and snacks from home so you can be sure what you’re eating.

4. DeSantis Wants to Get Rid of All Trans People Source:Getty DeSantis Wants to Get Rid of All Trans People WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: DeSantis is being criticized for a homophobic video that was released recently. It was unclear who originally produced the video, which featured a montage of muscle-bound men, bolts of electricity flying from DeSantis’ eyes, and activists lamenting what they characterized as his efforts to restrict transgender rights. According to MSNBC, The video, originally posted by the pro-DeSantis @ProudElephantUS Twitter account, is a kooky, meme-filled clip that speaks in the vernacular of the “extremely online” right-wing set. It starts off by showing clips of Trump making statements in support of the LGBTQ community, such as when he said at the Republican National Convention in 2016 that he would “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens,” a statement made weeks after the mass shootings at Pulse Nightclub, a gay club in Orlando.