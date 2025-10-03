Listen Live
The Beauty & Power of Liz Cambage: Her Most Iconic Style Moments [Gallery]

Published on October 3, 2025

Liz Cambage style moments

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

When it comes to blending athletic dominance with high-fashion glamour, few do it like Liz Cambage. Standing tall at 6’8”, the former WNBA star has always commanded attention on the court, but it’s her unapologetic presence off the hardwood that keeps her at the center of culture. Let’s get into Liz Cambage’s most iconic style moments so far.

Whether she’s serving bold looks at a red carpet, gracing magazine covers, or challenging beauty norms with daring editorial shoots, Liz Cambage is showing us that athletes don’t have to shrink themselves to fit into fashion. They can expand the runway to fit their power.

Cambage has curated a style portfolio that reflects both her personality and her activism. She’s not afraid to push boundaries, critique the lack of diversity in campaigns, or use her platform to amplify the voices of those often excluded from mainstream representation. While her moves in the fashion world have been groundbreaking, her looks have also been quite memorable.

For instance, her 2019 ESPN Body Issue spread exemplified a powerful celebration of strength and vulnerability, showcasing her confidence and self-assurance. In 2021, she took a strong stance against the Australian Olympic Committee, criticizing their apparel campaign for being overly “whitewashed.” This transformed a moment of exclusion into a showcase of representation.

Then there’s her continued crossover into high fashion, with editorial shoots that lean daring, dramatic and couture. In short, Athleticism and glamour can absolutely coexist. Go off, Liz!

Even in candid moments, Liz Cambage shines. From blazers paired effortlessly with sneakers to sultry fits captured in glossy magazine spreads, she embodies a fearless fashion energy that’s as versatile as it is authentic. Beyond her own wardrobe, she continues to push the conversation forward, highlighting how female athletes are often overlooked in luxury fashion campaigns despite their influence. Liz Cambage is a playmaker on the court, in fashion, and in culture at large.

Scroll below for a gallery of Liz’s most iconic style moments:

The Beauty & Power of Liz Cambage: Her Most Iconic Style Moments [Gallery]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. G.N.O. For Milan Fashion Week

G.N.O. For Milan Fashion Week Source:Getty

2. Streetwear Meets Glam

Streetwear Meets Glam Source:Getty

3. The Moment

The Moment Source:Getty

4. Casual Yet Chic

Casual Yet Chic Source:Getty

5. A Look

A Look Source:Getty

6. In Love With This Classic 90s Moment

In Love With This Classic 90s Moment Source:Getty

7. Close Up

Close Up Source:Getty

8. What Can’t She Do

What Can't She Do Source:Getty

9. Fashion Statement

Fashion Statement Source:Getty

10. Crisp Cornrows, Unapologetically Her

Crisp Cornrows, Unapologetically Her Source:Getty

11. Mask On & Make It A Moment

Source:Instagram

12. Style That’s Simple Yet Memorable

Source:Instagram

13. Strut Cambage

Source:Instagram

14. DPWH

Source:Instagram

15. Rick the Runway

Source:Instagram

16. Stunning

Source:Instagram

17. Magical Is Right

Source:Instagram

18. High Fashion

Source:Instagram

19. No Stylist

Source:Instagram

20. Servin’ Like She Plays Tennis

Source:Instagram
Close