Take a Bow: ‘Fashion Queens’ Returns for Season 2

“Fashion Queens” is back on Bravo, baby and you better not miss a thing, lest you get read. If you haven’t already seen it, the show stars celebrity hairstylists Derek J and Miss Lawrence of reality TV fame, both of whom were featured on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” With co-host Bevy Smith, the show returns on Sunday night at 11:30 p.m.

“You know it’s going to be a whole lot of shade and a whole lot of breeze, that’s what we do,” Miss Lawrence told the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

“But it’s all out of love,” Derek adds. Yeah, right.

Derek J has made headlines in advance of the show’s Season 2 premiere with the controversy generated on Instagram when he was photographed with a friend. Given his friend’s more traditionally masculine appearance, several Instagram users speculated about their relationship, his friend’s sexuality and how it was a “shame” that he must be gay.

