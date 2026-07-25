Red Carpet Rundown: WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Orange Carpet Glam, Sheer Dresses, & Statement Suits

Source: WNBA All-Star Getty

WNBA All-Star Weekend is officially in full swing in Chicago, bringing together the celebrities we love and athletes we can’t stop watching (on and off the court). As the WNBA continues to shape sports, fashion and some of the internet’s biggest conversations, All-Star Weekend keeps giving us outfits to screenshot, beauty inspiration to save and trends we’ll be talking about long after the final buzzer.

On July 23, the weekend tipped off with a vibrant orange carpet where some of the league’s biggest stars traded jerseys for designer looks. It was giving draft drip with festival swag.

Rookie Azzi Fudd gave us cool-girl style in Coach. A’ja Wilson stepped out in black, sheer sophistication and sequined glamour. And Kiki Iriafen gave us retro vintage icon glamour.

A’ja Wilson Reminded Us Exactly Who She Says She Is

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A’ja reminded us that she is exactly who she says she is: one of the leading voices, players and stars of the WNBA.

The Las Vegas Aces standout wore a strapless black gown covered in shimmering sequins that flowed into a sheer beaded skirt adorned with crystal embellishments. The silhouette struck the perfect balance between sophistication and sultriness.

She finished the look with sheer opera gloves, black pointed-toe pumps and sleek, waist-length hair parted down the middle. Bronzed makeup, soft smoky eyes and a glossy nude lip completed one of the strongest fashion moments of the night.

Kiki Iriafen Brought Dorothy Dandridge Glamour To The Orange Carpet

Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Kiki Iriafen also gave us a black sultry look. The Mystics player arrived looking every bit the Hollywood leading lady in a fitted black gown with sheer lace panels, dramatic feather trim and matching opera gloves.

Styled by Mickey Freeman, the look was inspired by vintage glamour icons like Dorothy Dandridge.

“We mixed retro and modern elements to create a timeless look that reflected her appreciation for fashion,” Mickey told HelloBeautiful.

Kiki’s soft cascading waves, glowing skin, and glossy lips pulled everything together, creating one of the night’s most elegant looks.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet Glamour Moments

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite WNBA kick-off fashion moments. We’re talking sheer details, tailored suiting, bold color, statement prints, and more.