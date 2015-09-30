Denzel Washington Talks Boys & Girls Club of America Contributions, Announces Youth Of The Year Winner

PLAY AUDIO

Academy Award winner and Boys & Girls Club of America Alum Denzel Washington announced the Club’s National Youth of the Year winner, Whitney Stewart at the 68th annual gala held in Washington, DC this week.

(pictured: Kelly Rowland, Whitney Stewart, BGCA President Jim Clark and Monique and Timbaland Mosley)

(pictured: BGCA President Jim Clark, gala host Sherri Shepherd, Whitney Stewart, Kelly Rowland and Denzel Washington)

He and Stewart talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the success of the Club, the opportunities that can stem from being a member and much more.

On why the public may not hear about all the great things the Club has to offer:

“I think there are a lot, we just need more people like yourself to shine a light on that. I don’t think it sells newspapers but there is a lot of good going on and there are a lot of young people at the Boys and Girls Club.”

