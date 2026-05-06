Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard's Women In Music

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Now that Met Gala Monday is behind us, it’s time to dive into Women Crush Wednesday, and this week Janelle Monáe takes the cake.
During this year’s theme of “Costume Art,” Monáe shone alongside other
queer queens like Tessa Thompson and Doechii, who hit the steps barefoot, looking like every crevice of her body was slathered in the finest cocoa butter (swoons).
Check out this week’s edition of Women Crush Wednesday below.
RELATED CONTENT: #WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Booked & Busy Baddies Breaking Hearts (Hi Porsha!), Vol. 2
Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter
We care about your data. See our
privacy policy.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Janelle Monáe attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Doechii at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 23: Laverne Cox poses at the opening night for the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” on Broadway at Studio 54 Theatre on April 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: Niecy Nash is seen on April 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Victoria Monét attends the 2026 Billboard Women in Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 26: Cynthia Erivo poses with her medal after completing the 2026 TCS London Marathon on April 26, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Kehlani attends the 2026 Billboard Women in Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Keke Palmer at The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating “Costume Art” held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard's Women In Music
was originally published on
madamenoire.com