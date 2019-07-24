Mueller Says Trump Can Be Charged With Obstruction After Leaving Office

During his testimony on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, former special prosecutor Robert Mueller affirmed that a president can be charged with crimes once he leaves the highest office in the land.

In front of the House Judiciary Committee, Mueller said guidelines within the Justice Department prevented him from considering obstruction of justice charges against Donald Trump while he is in office.

Republican representative Ken Buck of Colorado asked Mueller, “Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?” Mueller replied, “Yes.”

Buck repeated the question and Mueller gave the same answer.

Similarly, California democratic representative Ted Lieu asked Mueller about the DOJ’s opinion that he couldn’t indict a sitting President and that it prevented him from doing so. “The reason again that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of the OLC opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting President, correct?” Lieu said.

“Correct,” Mueller responded.

Mueller is testifying Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation as to whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and their interference in the 2016 election.

