Kenya Moore’s Ex-Boyfriend Matt Jordan Arrested After Allegedly Punching New Girlfriend In Face

It looks like Kenya got out just in time because her ex Matt Jordan clearly was as crazy as she said he was. If you watched the season of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ where we saw their relationship unfold then you saw a peek of Matt’s rage and he definitely had some crazy in him. According to these new reports it doesn’t look like he’s gotten any better and unfortunately it looks like his new girlfriend clearly didn’t watch the show because sis should have known he was a ticking time bomb.

via: TMZ

According to the document, the woman, Valerie Bell, claims Matt punched her in the face at a Denny’s parking lot in the early hours of Saturday morning — this in the presence of a second woman, who says she witnessed it go down.

The witness also told cops that Matt got super close to her, snatched her cigarettes — including one in her mouth — and tried chucking them on the roof.

When officers arrived, they say Matt had already left — but Valerie called cops a few hours later in Maricopa to say he had circled back to her home, and the police eventually found and arrested him. Upon arrest, cops say they discovered a warrant for the other April incident. He was arrested without incident, per the report.