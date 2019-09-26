Houston Area Pastor Arrested For Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl

A Houston-area pastor was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Paul Cain, a 65-year-old pastor at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church was arrested following an investigation by Harris County deputies that determined that the 13-year-old had made an outcry of abuse back in June. Cain allegedly sent multiple sexually explicit messages to the victim’s phone and assaulted her multiple times.

Cain served nearly 20 years as pastor of New Canaan in the Kashmere Gardens community. He faces two charges: sexual abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child. He’s facing bond at $200,000.

