Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Fake Hate Crime Gets The ‘Law & Order SUV’ Treatment [VIDEO]

You may think you can get away from being dramatized on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit but clearly you cannot. Case in point, Jussie Smollett‘s alleged hate crime from earlier this year (yes, that was earlier this year) has been turned into an upcoming episode of the popular NBC crime drama.

In a clip for the episode set to air this week, Olivia Benson and the squad are looking into the alleged assault of mega pop star Mathis after he was attacked on the streets of New York. However, things seem amiss, forcing the squad to discover a bigger mystery to solve.

As often mentioned on the show, some of the episodes are “ripped from the headlines”. Earlier this year, the former Empire actor made the very public claim that he was assaulted by two men wearing MAGA hats and screaming racial and homophobic epithets at him in Chicago. After an investigation conducted by Chicago police, it came to light that two of Smollett’s associates reportedly planned the attack with him. The actor was charged with disorderly conduct but those charges were later dropped in exchange for community service and a fine.

The series has ripped plenty of stories from the headlines in the past whether it be Chris Brown and Rihanna (“Funny Valentine” in Season 14), the trial of Casey Anthony (“Selfish”, Season 10), the Brock Turner rape case (“Rape Interrupted,” Season 18) and more.

Watch the trailer above.

