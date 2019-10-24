Fired Cop Who Killed Eric Garner Might Get His Job Back

Daniel Pantaleo killed Eric Garner over five years ago and had no punishment — except for finally getting fired from the NYPD on August 19, 2019. However, now the former cop is using every bit of his privilege and is suing to get his job back.

According to ABC, Pantaleo’s lawyer Stu London confirmed that he filed a lawsuit for Pantaleo to be reinstated in the NYPD, insisting “the officer used a reasonable amount of force and did not mean to hurt Garner.”

This is despite Judge Rosemarie Maldonado stating, “Respondent’s use of a prohibited chokehold was reckless and constituted a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer.”

Rev. Al Sharpton reacted by saying, “Pantaleo’s decision to seek his reinstatement is not only disrespectful to the police commissioner and NYPD, but also the Garner family.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill decided to fire Pantaleo more than two months after the conclusion of an NYPD administrative trial to decide the professional fate of the officer, who has remained gainfully employed by the department since a video showed him using a banned chokehold on Garner, who was supposedly suspected of the nonviolent crime of selling loose and untaxed cigarettes in public. The status of Pantaleo’s NYPD pension was unclear after O’Neill’s announcement.

When asked if he thought justice was delivered, O’Neill said the process was “fair and impartial” while describing it as a “tragedy for the Garner family.”

Garner was approached by undercover NYPD officers on July 17, 2014, for the alleged offense of selling untaxed loose cigarettes. When officers failed at handcuffing him for the nonviolent misdemeanor, Pantaleo was caught on video with his arms wrapped tightly around Garner’s neck from behind. The chokehold ultimately killed Garner. The entire deadly episode was captured on cellphone video and filmed by a bystander. Garner’s final words — “I can’t breathe” — became a rallying call for social justice advocates who have maintained that his death was a murder.

The Department of Justice did not to bring any criminal charges against Pantaleo.

Don’t be shocked if Pantaleo will be allowed to be a police officer sooner the later.

