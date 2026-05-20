Droppin’ Jewels: Work Life Wednesday – Earning That Promotion

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

Every weekday at 5:26 PM, I bring you “Droppin’ Jewels” on Magic 102.1—a moment where grown folks get game, not gimmicks. But Wednesdays? Oh, Wednesdays are special. That’s when I drop jewels on Work Life Wednesday, and this week, I shared how to earn that promotion intentionally. Let me tell you, leveling up isn’t about waiting for someone to notice you—it’s about making them notice.

I’ve always believed that success is intentional. You’ve got to know the metrics your company values, document your wins, and take on high-visibility projects. But don’t stop there. Mentor junior staff, volunteer for cross-functional initiatives, and show leadership—not just compliance. These aren’t just my words; they’re backed by real-world stats and expert advice.

Did you know that 81% of HR executives say skills-based volunteering makes job candidates more desirable? Volunteering isn’t just about giving back; it’s about building skills like project management, teamwork, and leadership. And here’s the kicker—77% of employees say company-sponsored volunteer activities boost their well-being, and 70% believe it creates a more pleasant work atmosphere. So, when you step up to volunteer, you’re not just helping others—you’re positioning yourself as a leader.

Speaking of leadership, it’s not just about having a title. True leaders inspire, motivate, and embody their organization’s values. According to the Institute of Directors, effective leadership improves morale, increases engagement, and creates a culture of trust. Whether you’re leading a team or a project, your ability to communicate, delegate, and make decisive moves sets you apart.

But let’s not forget the basics—know your job inside and out. Understand the metrics that matter, and align your contributions with your company’s goals. When the time comes, don’t be shy. Negotiate for what you deserve—pay, title, and responsibility. Promotions aren’t given; they’re earned, demonstrated, and claimed.

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So, here’s my challenge to you: position yourself to succeed. Volunteer, lead, and master your craft. Then, step into that new role with confidence. That’s how you level up on Work Life Wednesday. Now, go out there and make it happen.

The Madd Hatta’s “Droppin’ Jewels” in on Majic 102.1 weekdays at 5:26 on his afternoon show.