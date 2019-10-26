CLOSE
Meghan Markle Reportedly Struggling in Her Current Role as Part of the Royal Family

Source: JEREMY SELWYN / Getty

It has not been an easy life for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (also known as Meghan Markle), especially since she had married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Now, following a tumultuous relationship with the press, along with an ITV documentary detailing their trip to Africa, the two could be plotting some big moves.

From EURweb:

Harry and Meghan are set to take a break from their royal duties for six weeks, and there’s talk that the royal couple are ready to leave Britain all-together.

A clip from the doc shows Harry discussing potentially leaving the UK one day to live in Africa.

Basically, Markle is coping by “existing, not living” as part of the Royal Family in the U.K.

The couple are planning to make Africa their immediate focus, especially for work.

In the documentary, Harry also revealed that the press was what drove his mother, Princess Diana, to her death.  He fears the same thing for Markle.

One positive was the overwhelming support Markle received on social media following the special after revealing her struggles on fame and motherhood.

Here is hoping the rest of 2019 and beyond turns out better for Harry and Meghan.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of WPA Pool and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of JEREMY SELWYN and Getty Images

First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube 

[caption id="attachment_3059738" align="alignleft" width="881"] Source: Pool/Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] The Duchess of Sussex is bringing her iconic sense of style all the way to the Motherland. Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry landed in Cape Town on Monday to commence on a 10-day family trip with 5-month-old baby Archie in tow. But be clear: It’s more than a vacation. Meghan made sure to highlight the importance of female entrepreneurs on the continent. “On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister,” she told the cheering crowd. “I am here with you, and I am here for you,” Markle continued. According to PEOPLE, during her visit to the Woodstock Exchange, she also talked about her own experiences as a working mother. “We’re only at five months right now…being a working mom and to be traveling as well with a baby, it’s a lot, but my goodness, it’s all so exciting.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAw5hlChRv8 During their stay in South Africa so far, the Duchess has kept it casual with lots of linen, denim dresses and jackets, flowy wrap dresses, sleek black pants, and some black high wedges to top of her exquisite look. Take a look:

Meghan Markle Reportedly Struggling in Her Current Role as Part of the Royal Family  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

