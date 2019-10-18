Johnny Gill Talks Game Changer II, Love Of Laughter, Working With Ralph Tresvant & More!

The legendary Johnny Gill steps inside the Kandi Store with Kandi Eastman inside the Houston BMW Studios to discuss not only his career but his love of laughter, why he’s never doing reality television, his new album Game Changer II, working with Tiffany Haddish for “Soul Of A Woman” and how he and Ralph Tresvant are working on a new project together!

Watch the interview with Johnny below and subscribe to Majic on YouTube!

RELATED: Johnny Gill Is Happy For The New Millennial Support

FLASHBACK: Johnny Gill Celebrates His 51st Birthday On The TJMS; Talks About His Dating Life, New Music

Also On Majic 102.1: