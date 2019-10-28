JJ Watt Done For The Season With Pectoral Injury

Another season is lost for Texans All-Pro JJ Watt.

Watt left Sunday’s contest against the Raiders with what the Texans called a shoulder injury. Later, it was officially diagnosed as a torn pectoral muscle, effectively ending his 2019 season.

Watt tweeted following the Texans 27-24 win Sunday (Oct. 27) over the Raiders, “The game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve.”

He added, “I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

Watt, the 3x former NFL Defensive Player of the Year will find himself on the IR for the third time in the last four seasons. He played only 3 games in the 2016 season due to a back injury and 5 in 2017 due to a fracture in his leg.

