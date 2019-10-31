Celebrate Kandi Eastman’s 25th Anniversary With Majic 102.1!

On October 31, 1994, Kandi Eastman made her debut on the Majic 102.1 airwaves and for 25 years, the Sweet Talker has been giving listeners everything from words of encouragement, a little praise, a little Boston (because she’s a big New Edition fan), a #KandiQuotable, some jokes, her incredibly one of a kind nail fashion and more!

The Majic fam has been with Kandi’s journey every step of the way. A breast cancer survivor, Kandi has shared her highs and lows and has made sure every day she left listeners with a smile on their face and a jam to take into the day with. We here at Majic 102.1 salute the only candy mom wants you to have on an incredible 25 years at Majic!

Call in and wish Kandi a happy anniversary beginning at 9 a.m. with the Top 9 at 9 and listen live to her 25th-anniversary show RIGHT HERE.

We love you Sweet Talker!

