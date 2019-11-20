Mahalia Teams With Ella Mai For “What You Did” [VIDEO]

One of the new songs making noise on Majic comes from rising R&B talent Mahalia. The English born singer teams with fellow singer Ella Mai for “What You Did,” which samples Rose Royce‘s “I’m Going Down”.

Taken from her Love & Compromise album, the video pays some homage to Aaliyah‘s “One In A Million” tomboy vibes before shifting to the pair singing next to a burning car. Do they even flinch? No, the two U.K. singers merely walk away hand in hand as the Volvo burns.

“I hope that they listen to the album and feel honesty,” the 21-year-old Mahalia told Billboard. “I hope that they listen and don’t feel like I’m being disingenous or dishonest. I hope people can find strength, especially young women to listen to this and feel strong.”

