Actress/Comedian (And Now Chef) Mo’Nique Gives Us Sweet Potato Chili [VIDEO]

What do the vegan/vegetarians due at Christmas ♫ when we are all having chili? Mo’Nique has figured it out in her own kitchen.
Actress/Comedian Mo’Nique has been publicly giving her testimony of how she has gone meatless, and she looks absolutely amazing. So instead of dissing meat lovers she has offered up a meatless meal alternative that even us meat lovers may want to dig into, a home made sweet potato chili.
According to Mo’Nique’s video that is being filmed (and taste tested) by her niece that still eats meat, Mo’Nique says she was trying not to be that overbearing person when it comes to meat consumption however she wanted to come up with a meal we all love in the winter time without having to come out of pocket with outrageous ingredients. Mo’Nique said she cut up sweet potatoes in chunks (that she roasted first with peppers) to replace the meat. And according to her niece who was a skeptic, the sweet potato chili was pretty doggone good. Not too mention just looking at the video it looks good and will make you hungry.
Take a look then try out Chef Mo’Nique’s sweet potato chili (see video below)
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Actress/Comedian (And Now Chef) Mo’Nique Gives Us Sweet Potato Chili [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com