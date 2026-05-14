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Beet Demand Rising

Beets are the new “it” food among health conscious consumers. Several studies suggest beets may help lower blood pressure, increase blood flow and protect arteries. The 2025 Penn State Extension report says beet acreage has more than doubled since the 2007 census. Dedicated beet farming now involves over 75-hundred operations over the U.S. The report also found that 49-percent of baby boomers said they tried and liked beets, but only 36-percent of Gen Z had tried and liked the vegetable.

CDC Alerts Clinicians About Potential Imported Hantavirus Cases

The CDC has issued a Health Alert Network advisory on hantavirus. It alerts doctors and hospitals to be aware of the potential for imported cases of hantavirus linked to an outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship The CDC of a widespread outbreak is extremely unlikely, but cautions tjat early symptoms can be confused with the flu or other viral illnesses. The agency also noted that the virus may not be detected within the first 72 hours of symptoms, so testing should be repeated after that time frame. It also said symptoms typically appear four to 42 days after exposure to the hantavirus.

Study Recommends Less Than 10K Steps To Maintain Weight

New research suggests fewer than ten-thousand steps a day can still help control your weight. Research presented at the European Congress on Obesity found that 85-hundred steps a day will help maintain weight loss after dieting. The ten-thousand steps a day standard became popular during the 1960s as a marketing campaign to sell pedometers in Japan. Experts say while walking is important to avoid gaining weight, so is a calorie deficit and combining cardio with strength training to build muscle and burn calories.