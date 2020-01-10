Prince To Be Honored With All-Star Grammys Tribute Concert

Prince is set to receive yet another honor from the Grammys, an all-star tribute concert.

The legend will be saluted by the likes of Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Common, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr. and others during Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince. The event will be held on January 28th, two days after the Grammys and will be broadcast in April.

Shelia E., Prince’s former drummer will serve as the night’s musical director alongside longtime Prince associates Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Other Prince collaborators such as Morris Day and the Time and the Revolution are also slated to perform and are “looking forward to honoring Prince,” according to Revolution drummer Bobby Z.

“I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” Sheila E. told Rolling Stone.

The Prince tribute concert follows a long list of individuals who have been saluted by the Grammys with an all-star tribute concert. The Beatles, the Bee Gees, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Motown, and Aretha Franklin have previously been honored.

