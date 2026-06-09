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Data Breach Leaves Millions Exposed

An "unauthorized actor" managed to gain access to a limited portion of the company's IT system

Published on June 9, 2026
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Carnival Data Breach Leaves Millions Exposed

Carnival is providing limited information on a data breach it experienced in April.  According to an announcement from the cruise line, an “unauthorized actor” managed to gain access to a limited portion of the company’s IT system by deceiving an employee with “social engineering.”  Carnival did not specify the extent of the breach, but a company filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General shows over five-point-nine million people were affected. Now the company is offering its U.S. customers two years of complimentary credit monitoring through TransUnion and recommended that potentially affected travelers “remain vigilant against threats of identity theft.”

Carnival Data Breach Potentially Affects 800K+ Texans

The Texas attorney general’s office says more than 800 thousand Texans could be among millions of Carnival Cruise passengers whose personal information may have been exposed in a recent data breach.  Carnival Corporation says a cybercriminal breached its I-T system in mid-April.  The company says the hacker may have made off with names, addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, and driver’s license and passport numbers.  Security experts say the rise of A-I is making cyberattacks easier to carry out.

Red Cross Recognizing CPR & AED Awareness Week

The American Red Cross is among the organizations recognizing CPR and AED Awareness Week. The annual occasion is meant to draw attention to the importance of learning about and using the life-saving technique and medical devices. The Red Cross reports over 350-thousand cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals every year in the U.S. and only about 40 percent of those patients receive CPR before emergency medical teams arrive. The nonprofit is encouraging everyone to take CPR and AED certification courses. Folks can find the nearest classes by searching red-cross-dot-org.

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