Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Lunhow In Wake Of MLB Cheating Scandal

Talk about a kick in the junk for Houston sports fans.

One day after the Texans were eliminated from the postseason in embarrassing fashion by the Kansas City Chiefs, Major League Baseball has handed out its punishment to the Astros for their role in a cheating scandal during the team’s 2017 World Series-winning season.

General manager Jeff Luhnow, as well as manager AJ Hinch, have been suspended one year without pay, concluding at the end of the 2020 World Series, the team loses first and second-round draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB drafts and will have to pay a $5 million fine.

The suspensions were first reported by ESPN.

Not long after the news broke, team owner Jim Crane dismissed Hinch and Luhnow.

https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston/status/1216813665049022464

The Astros were accused of using sign-stealing technology during the 2017 season which resulted in the Astros winning the team’s first-ever World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers, four games to three. No players were disciplined by Major League Baseball in the Astros’ investigation though it is widely believed that Red Sox manager Alex Cora will be disciplined as the league investigates the Red Sox for their own sign-stealing scandal.

