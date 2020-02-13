Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will Packer Says Bet On It [Exclusive Video]

Black Love on-screen doesn’t happen as much as it used to. It’s been a while since we were blessed with a significant black love film in a way that Love Jones touched our hearts. “The Photograph, “which stars Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield, hopes to fill that void when its appropriately released nationwide on Valentine’s Day.
The film’s producer Will Packer stopped by Majic 107.5/97.5 and chopped it up with Maria More on the film’s narrative tenets and why it’s positioned to win. Check out the dope interview below…
