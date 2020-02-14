Da Brat & Lil’ Mo Break Down Set It Off Stage Play, New Aspirations & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

With the revival of Jecaryous Johnson‘s Set It Off stage play in full swing, we welcome Da Brat & Lil’ Mo to the Houston BMW Studios!

Considering “Set It Off” one of those must-have movies in your connection, Brat breaks down what brought her back to playing Cleo on stage. “I auditioned to be Tee Tee,” Brat says. “I was going to be a completely different person, I was looking forward to that. But [Lil’ Mo] got it and she’s a season actress so, nobody could play it but her.”

For Mo, she talks about the transition from music to now wanting to go to law school! “That’s what I always wanted to be,” she says about her aspirations to study law. “I always wanted to be a lawyer but Lil’ Mo came first. So, I’ll just use that influence.”

Check out the full interview with Kandi Eastman below and check out Set It Off when it comes to your city!

