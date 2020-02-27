Water Main Break Floods 610 East Loop [UPDATE]

UPDATE #1: Texas Southern University has canceled classes on Thursday in the wake of the water main break.

Due to the water outage, and because we do not have a good estimate for when the service will be restored, TSU will be closed for the remainder of Thursday. All remaining classes (including evening classes) and campus activities for Thursday are cancelled. #TXSU — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) February 27, 2020

Texas Southern joins the University of Houston, the Houston Zoo, Houston Museum of Natural Science and early voting centers at HCC Southeast at the Young Library as venues, schools and businesses closed due to the water main break.

Various individuals from NRG Park to the Texas Medical Center have reported either water pressure has been affected or that low water pressure is on a “building-by-building basis.”

It’s sunny outside, not a raindrop in sight and yet, there’s a massive flooding event in Houston, particularly near the Houston Ship Channel.

A water main break near 610 East Loop and Clinton has led to massive flooding, creating a standstill on roads and more. A few cars were stranded in the water and currently, there’s massive backup along the north loop and drivers can’t get off the road. Rescue boats are pulling some commuters to safety.

All of the main lanes of 610 East Loop, southbound and northbound, are closed due to the high water. Businesses nearby have closed and according to the University of Houston, there is no water currently on campus due to the break in the pipeline.

No water on campus due to break in city pipeline. UH Management Team is in touch with authorities and evaluating all options. Decision to come soon. — Renu Khator (@UHpres) February 27, 2020

610 East Loop (Northbound and Southbound) @ Clinton Drive, all lanes are blocked due to water main break. Find Alternate Route. Avoid the area. #houtraffic CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2020

