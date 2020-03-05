Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty Arrested

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kennth Petty, has been arrested in Los Angeles. According to multiple reports, he was arrested by US Marshals for failing to register as a sexual predator. The word is, back in 1995 Nicki’s husband was convicted for first-degree attempted rape. He was required to register as a sex offender and ultimately served almost 4 years in NY state prison. According to TMZ,

Petty moved to California in July 2019, but according to law enforcement he got pulled over in Beverly Hills in November and that’s when his legal troubles started. We’re told Bev Hills PD made a traffic stop on November 15 and determined Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state but had not registered in California … as required. He was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond. The L.A. County D.A. charged him for failing to register as a sex offender.

Well, there’s more. TMZ gave an update that said,

In the words of his wife’s latest song…”Yikes” 😬