Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty Arrested

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kennth Petty, has been arrested in Los Angeles. According to multiple reports, he was arrested by US Marshals for failing to register as a sexual predator. The word is, back in 1995 Nicki’s husband was convicted for first-degree attempted rape. He was required to register as a sex offender and ultimately served almost 4 years in NY state prison. According to TMZ,
Petty moved to California in July 2019, but according to law enforcement he got pulled over in Beverly Hills in November and that’s when his legal troubles started. We’re told Bev Hills PD made a traffic stop on November 15 and determined Petty was a registered sex offender in New York state but had not registered in California … as required. He was arrested and released on a $20,000 bond. The L.A. County D.A. charged him for failing to register as a sex offender.
Well, there’s more. TMZ gave an update that said,
Petty just appeared in court and pled not guilty. Prosecutors wanted Petty placed on house arrest, but his attorney objected and instead Petty is being required to wear an ankle monitor. He will also have a curfew. Petty’s lawyer says he’s going to post $100,000 bond later today. Petty will also be under pretrial supervision and has already surrendered his passport. His travel will be restricted to Southern California. Petty also can’t use drugs, even marijuana from legal dispensaries in L.A. He has another hearing scheduled for March 23.
In the words of his wife’s latest song…”Yikes” 😬